After Giulia also the Stelvio SUV adopts the luminous signature inspired by the Tonal. In fact, the restyling introduces a series of innovations, including the set-up Competition. The engine range consisting of the 160hp diesel rear-wheel drive Q2, since 280hp petrol And 210hp diesel with all-wheel drive Q4. The thrusters are associated with the ZF automatic gearbox eight reports.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio restyling

The biggest novelty of the restyling on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV is represented by the front, which is very reminiscent of that of the Tonale. The optical groups in fact adopt the lights “3+3”with new headlights Full LED Adaptive Matrix. The three modules provide daylight And dynamic direction indicator. Behind the new taillights are LED with glass and transparent finish.

New luminous signature inspired by Tonale

The restyling introduces the new one into the passenger compartment digital instrumentationcomposed of the central display 12.3″ TFT and the instrument panel characterized by the history telescope design.

The dashboard can be customized with animations Evolved with 2 dials lateral, Relax without the 2 dials ed Heritagewhich is inspired by the models of the 60s and 70s, with the reversed numbers at the end of the speedometer.

Heritage mode digital dashboard

There is also the Stelvio NFT technology (Non-Fungible-Token), which creates a digital register where the life of the car is reported, very useful in case of resale.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio technical characteristics

Technically the Stelvio employs ultralight materialssuch as the aluminum used for example for the base of the engines and the carbon, used for the drive shaft. The all-wheel drive Alfa Romeo SUV is available with the Q4 technology and active system of breakdown of the pair (active transfer box or ATC) which monitors grip conditions and driver requests in real time.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Competizione Q4 traction

The Stelvio is also offered with the mechanical limited slip differential Q2 (rear-wheel Drive), That on the set up Fast it is possible to integrate the Q4 all-wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio trim

As with the Giulia, the Stelvio’s set-up can also count on suspension Alfa Link suspensionwhich provide for the anterior one high wishbone suspension with double lower lever and semi-virtual steering axis and at the back a solution four and a half arms multilink (Alpha patent).

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Competizione with 21″ alloy wheels

About version Competition there are also active suspensions Alfa Active Suspension with electronically controlled damping.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio fittings

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV is offered in various trim levels Super, Sprint, Ti, Fast And Competition. The latter, available at launch, is based on the Veloce to which it adds the exterior colour Matt Gray Moon Lightthe red brake calipers, i 21″ alloy wheelsthe black leather upholstery with red stitching for the seats and dashboard, the audio system Harman Kardontinted windows and active suspension.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 front wheels with Veloce set-up

Alfa Romeo Stelvio prices

The official prices of the Stelvio start from 56,200 euros. The version with engine 2.2 Turbo Diesel 210 HPin the setting Fast it costs 65,650 euros. The arrival in dealership is expected in the month of February 2023. In detail the price of56,200 euros refers to the version with engine 2.2 turbodiesel 160 bhp with rear wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 rear view

You go up to 59,200 euros for the set up Sprint. The SUV equipped with the 2.2 liter engine and Q4 190 HP drive is offered at 61,400 euros (Super) e 64,400 euros (Sprint), while the top of the range diesel, 2.2 liter Q4 with 210 horsepower is offered in the You from 67,400 euros And Fast from 69,400 euros.

Prices for petrol engines start from 60,800 euros (2.0 integral 200 HP Super in Super version) and go up to 63,800 euros of the Sprint version. The more powerful 2.0 Q4 with 280 horsepower costs 69,000 euros in the Ti and da trim levels 71,000 euros in Fast version.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the Competizione launch version

The SUV can also be purchased with the formula Rental Clear Leasys to 499 euros VAT included, against an advance of 14,900 euros including VAT. The all-inclusive offer includes: 36 months and 60,000 km.

Photo of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Competizione

