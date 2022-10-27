The veils of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio restyling are officially removed. The first SUV of the Biscione had been preparing for several months for a facelift as necessary to better follow the new course of the Stellantis brand and now this model, as well as Giulia, is preparing to face 2023 with a particularly renewed look as far as the gaze is concerned. In fact, the lighting changes with the introduction of the solution 3 + 3 Full-LED Adaptive Matrix that we met for the first time on Tonale and which at the same time recalls some cars of the heritage of Arese, such as the SZ Zagato and the Alfa Romeo Proteo concept, at the same time creating a family feeling between the three models.

The trilobo also changes, with a more modern reinterpretation that sees an unprecedented treatment of the front grilles, where the logo is positioned, and the lower ones for the two main air intakes. The rear light clusters are also new, with the new Stelvio featuring glass elements and a transparent finish. The dashboard is enriched with a new instrument panel, characterized by the historic “telescope” design, featuring the new 12.3 “TFT screen – totally digital – from which to access all the information on the car and the parameters relating to the autonomous driving. Furthermore, the cluster can be reconfigured through three layouts: Evolvedwhich represents the design vision of the Alfa Romeos of the future, enhancing the central area of ​​the screen while maintaining the 2 side quadrants. Relax, with a specific focus on comfort, free from detailed vehicle information and characterized by the absence of 2 dials. In the end Heritage, which is inspired by the brand’s iconic models of the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the inverted numbers on the final end of the speedometer.

The digital experience is enriched with the “Alfa Connect Services” platform which offers a wide range of useful services for safety and comfort with “Over The Air” updates. For example, the “My Remote” function includes various services, including the ability to remotely control some functions of your car via smartphone / smartwatch (opening / closing doors, flashing lights). The NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) technology will also be available on Stelvio, which the Arese-based car manufacturer first launched on Tonale and today makes it available on the entire range. The technology is based on the concept of “blockchain card”, a secret and non-modifiable digital register on which the main information on the individual car is reported. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio range has been simplified and follows the Biscione approach to the Tonale line up. Four versions are available, Super, Sprint, Ti and finally Veloce. The offer of engines will include 160hp rear-wheel drive diesel along with 280hp petrol and 210hp all-wheel drive diesel engines.

At launch, both Giulia and Stelvio will be available in the Special Competition version, based on the Veloce set-up and available with all engines. This is a top-of-the-range version, which is characterized by the exclusive Moon Light matt gray color, in contrast with the red of the brake calipers, with 21 ”alloy wheels. Inside, the Harman / Kardon audio system and the dashboard and seats upholstered in black fine leather with red stitching stand out. The equipment is completed by privacy glass and the Competizione badge on the side and on the front headrest. The exclusive Alfa Active Suspension system is standard on the Competizione. Still no information on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio price list that could be communicated in the coming weeks before the marketing scheduled for February 2023.