Proof of definitive maturity for Alfa Romeo Stelvio which debuts on the market with a restyling dedicated to technology, both inside and outside the passenger compartment. The facelift of the Alfa Romeo SUV was the protagonist of ours test drives preview, during which we got to know all the innovations that characterize the high-wheeled model of the Arese-based car manufacturer, innovations that now place the Alfa Romeo Sport Utility on the same level as its main competitors, with a price that is been lowered precisely to make the most of the upgrade suffered by this car, as well as by Giulia.

Starting from the main stylistic novelties, on Alfa Romeo Stelvio restyling the full LED Adaptive Matrix headlights with 3+3 design, borrowed from the Tonale, make their debut. Compared to the compact SUV, however, the three semicircular shapes have a more classic silhouette, while recalling the traditional models of the Arese brand, such as the RZ, the SZ Zagato, the Proteo but also the Brera. Also renewed is the front grille as well as the air intakes and trefoil, treated with a revised texture and a new frame. Returning for a moment to the optical groups, the new lights boast two cutting-edge technologiessuch as the Adaptive Front Lighting System, which provides continuous adjustment of the low beams based on speed and specific driving conditions, and the Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology which, in low light conditions, automatically detects frontal traffic and / or in the opposite direction to avoid glare from other cars. The luminous signature is then also able to offer a welcome sequence when the car is opened. At the rear, however, the LED headlights boast a smoked treatment with a glossy black finish.

The technological leap is then evident inside the passenger compartment, where we find the new fully digital instrumentation: behind the steering wheel, in fact, a 12.3″ TFT display has been introduced for the “telescope” dashboard with a dedicated layout that can be chosen from three different options that look at modernity and tradition: Evolvedwhich represents the design vision of the Alfa Romeos of the future by enhancing the central area of ​​the screen while maintaining the 2 side dials. Relax, with a specific focus on comfort, free from detailed vehicle information and characterized by the absence of the 2 dials. In the end Heritage, which is inspired by the brand’s iconic models from the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the inverted numbers on the end of the speedometer. At the center of the dashboard we still find the infotainment system display which has undergone an upgrade with the possibility of receiving Over-The-Air updates and access to the Alfa Connect Services platform which allows you to remotely control some car functions such as opening/closing of the doors or switching on the lights but also a system for being notified in the event of abnormal movements of the car.

On Alfa Romeo Stelvio there is no hybrid as feared in the months prior to the debut of the restyling, with the range remaining faithful to diesel and petrol in anticipation of the total revolution that will take place with the next generation, fully electric. Alfa Romeo’s choice was clear, not to add further weight to an SUV that is already best in class on the scales compared to its rivals, thus also guaranteeing the driving dynamics for which the high-wheeled model from Arese has always been appreciated by customers . The range of engines therefore includes the 2.2 Turbodiesel unit with power ratings of 160 HP and 450 Nm of torque and 210 HP and 470 Nm of maximum torque, with Q4 rear or all-wheel drive, always combined with the 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox or the 280 bhp 2.0 turbo petrol and 400 Nm of maximum torque always with AT8 gearbox, Q4 all-wheel drive and torque converter.

During our test we got to get behind the wheel of the 210 HP diesel version which on the motorway always offers optimal fluidity under acceleration, even more so if the sequential is used. On the other hand, the performance confirms it: the shot from 0 to 100 km/h is consumed in 6.6 seconds while the top speed is 215 km/h. Even on mixed Stelvio it performs flawlessly, always firmly glued to the asphalt, with a perfect weight balance and even when you take corners at higher speeds, this model almost makes you forget you’re driving an SUV.

Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce are the four trims availableto which is added the Competizione version with unprecedented details such as Alfa Active Suspension electronically controlled shock absorbers, Brembo red brake calipers, tinted rear windows and leather interior with contrasting red stitching and specific logo on the headrest. The price list of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio it starts at 53,150 euros for the 160 HP Super turbo diesel and goes up to 73,150 euros for the 280 HP petrol Competizione.