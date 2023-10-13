.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Together with the renewed Giulia Quadrifoglio arrives in Alfa Romeo dealerships the new Stelvio in version “Four-leaf clover”driven by the powerful engine 2.9 V6 upgraded to 520 HP and combined with a mechanical self-locking differential and to 4×4 all-wheel drive. In addition to these important technical innovations, the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio also features all the aesthetic features recently introduced restyling of the Alfa Romeo SUV.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio engine

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is equipped with an enhanced version of the engine V6 2.9 biturboderived from the collaboration with Ferrari, which now delivers a power of 520 HPcompared to the previous 510 HP.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023

This powerful powertrain is paired with the mechanical self-locking rear differentialderiving from the design experience of Giulia GTA. This combination contributes significantly to improving vehicle behavior and traction, optimizing the couple transfer and ensuring greater stability, agility and cornering speed.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023 rear 3/4 TO New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio sports SUV can also count on four-wheel drive It is on exhaust system Akrapovich.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as it is

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio changes especially at the front with the characteristic ones “3+3” projectors and the new ones Full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights, which offer an anti-glare and adaptable driving beam. The vehicle is equipped with 21′ 5-hole burnished sports alloy wheels‘, completed by the very sporty ones red brake calipers.

Available liveries include Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal, Blu Misano, Grigio Vesuvio, Nero Vulcano and Rosso Alfa (non-metallic).

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio front on the road

Inside the passenger compartment is sporty, where the combination of is prevalent black leather and Alcantara (optional), while the dashboard, central tunnel and door panel feature an innovative three-dimensional real carbon finish. The steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara, with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

Instrumentation on board the Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The Stelvio’s new instrument panel stands out for its history “telescope” design and hosts one 12.3″ TFT screen completely digital. This screen allows you to access all the information about the car and the parameters relating to the autonomous driving technologies.

The interior of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023

In the Quadrifoglio model, in addition to the three layouts available across the entire Alfa Romeo range (Evolved, Relax and Heritage), the exclusive “Race” configuration.

Price, how much does the Stelvio Quadrifoglio cost

The cost of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is 104,500 eurosbut through the financing offered by Stellantis Financial Servicesthe price drops to 94,150 euros. This translates into a monthly payment of 790 euros and an advance of 24,105 euros.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio rear 3/4

Alternatively, you can opt for the Leasys Light Rentalan all-inclusive package for 48 months and 40,000 kmat a monthly cost of 1,099 euros (VAT excluded) with an advance payment of 9,999 euros (VAT excluded).

👉 Stelvio Quadrifoglio: 104,500 euros

Stelvio Quadrifoglio TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Dimensions and weight

Length: 470 cm

Width: 195 cm

Height: 168 cm

Pitch: 281 cm

Luggage compartment: 525 l

Tank: 64 l

Weight: 1,830 kg

Motor

Fuel: petrol

Traction: 4×4

Automatic gearbox

Displacement: 2.9 l / 2,891 cm 3

Power: 520 HP / 382 kW

Maximum torque: 600 Nm at 2,500 rpm

Engine and Performance

Maximum speed: 283.0 km/h

Acceleration: 3.8 s (0-100 km/h)

Environmental class: Euro 6D

CO2 emissions: 267 g/km

Autonomy: 600 km

Combined consumption: 11.8 l/100 km

Photo Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

