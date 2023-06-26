.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Along with the renewed Julia Quadrifoglio arrives in Alfa Romeo dealerships the new Stelvio in version “Four-leaf clover”driven by the powerful engine 2.9 V6 boosted to 520 HP and paired with a mechanical limited slip differential and to 4×4 all-wheel drive. In addition to these important technical innovations, the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio also features all the aesthetic features introduced in the recent one restyling of the Alfa Romeo SUV.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio features

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is equipped with an enhanced version of the engine V6 2.9 biturboderived from the collaboration with Ferrari, which now delivers a power of 520 HPcompared to the previous 510 hp.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023

This powerful engine is combined with the mechanical self-locking rear differentialderiving from the design experience of Julia GTA. This combination contributes significantly to improving vehicle handling and traction, optimizing the couple transfer and ensuring greater stability, agility and cornering speed.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023 rear 3/4 TO New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The sporty SUV Stelvio Quadrifoglio can also count on the four-wheel drive It is on exhaust system Akrapovich.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as it is

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio changes above all in front with the characteristic ones “3+3” projectors and the new ones Adaptive Full-LED Matrix headlights, which offer a glare-free and adaptive driving beam. The vehicle is equipped with 21′ burnished 5-hole sports alloy wheels‘, complemented by the very sporty red brake calipers.

Available liveries include Etna Red, Montreal Green, Misano Blue, Vesuvius Grey, Vulcano Black and Alfa Red (non-metallic).

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio front on the road

Inside, the passenger compartment is sporty, where the combination of black leather and Alcantara (optional), while the dashboard, central tunnel and door panel feature an innovative real three-dimensional carbon finish. The steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara, with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

Instrumentation on board the Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The new Stelvio instrument cluster is distinguished by its history telescope design and hosts one 12.3″ TFT screen fully digital. This screen provides access to all vehicle information and parameters relating to autonomous driving technologies.

The cockpit of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023

In the Quadrifoglio model, in addition to the three layouts available across the entire Alfa Romeo range (Evolved, Relax and Heritage), the exclusive “Race” configuration.

How much does the Stelvio Quadrifoglio cost

The cost of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is 104,500 eurosbut thanks to the ongoing launch promotion, valid until July 31, 2023you can benefit from a discounted price at 94,150 euros.

Photo Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

