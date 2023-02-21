Alfa Romeo Stelvio recently took to the track at Fiorano together with a Formula One single-seater, the new Ferrari SF-23. Obviously nothing competitive: the Maranello house has in fact chosen the Alfa Romeo SUV as the ideal car for make some shots of the Red who will take part in the next Formula One championship. The images show the Alfa Romeo Stelvio juggling the curves of the track to the limit, while the SF-23 follows the SUV trying to stay as close to it as possible without ever hitting it, given the significant difference in top speed.

Two specimens of the Alfa crossover used for the filming day: the first, finished in red, seems to be presented in the standard version and under the bonnet it probably hides a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, capable of delivering 280 HP of maximum power: the second, however, is covered in a black casing, and is based on the version Four-leaf clover of the Alfa Romeo SUV, the one most focused on performance, it is no coincidence that the maximum power released by the 2.9-litre biturbo V6 reaches 510 HP. A comparison with the performance guaranteed by the SF-23 which closely followed the two SUVs would be completely superfluous, also because the two cars took to the track certainly not to duel and overtake each other: the presence of cameramen in the trunk of the first Stelvio is eloquent on the reason that led Alfa Romeo cars to precede the Ferrari single-seater on the track.

Many have wondered why Ferrari has not decided to carry out this activity using one of its SUVs, or rather its SUV, the Thoroughbred, which in terms of size and functionality is reminiscent of the Stelvio. There are two fundamental reasons behind this decision: the very high cost of the model on the one hand, its limited availability on the other, two factors which do not make him suitable for the role he was supposed to play.

Image: Youtube screenshot “Varryx”