After Giulia also the Stelvio SUV in the front it adopts the luminous signature inspired by Tonal. The restyling in fact introduces a series of innovations, including the preparation Competition. Unchanged the range of engines consisting of 160 HP diesel rear-wheel drive Q2, from 280 hp petrol And 210 HP all-wheel drive diesel Q4. The thrusters are associated with the automatic transmission ZF eight-speed.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio restyling

The main novelty of the restyling on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV is represented by the front, which is very reminiscent of that of the Tonale. The optical groups in fact adopt the lights “3 + 3”with new headlights Full-LED Adaptive Matrix. The three modules provide daylight And dynamic direction indicator. Behind the new taillights are LED with glass and transparent finish.

New luminous signature inspired by the Tonale

The restyling introduces the new one into the passenger compartment digital instrumentationconsisting of the central display 12.3 “TFT and the instrument panel characterized by the historical “telescope” design.

The dashboard can be customized with animations Evolved with 2 dials lateral, Relax without the 2 quadrants ed Heritagewhich is inspired by the 60s and 70s models, with the numbers reversed on the end of the speedometer.

Heritage mode digital dashboard

Also on the Stelvio there is NFT technology (Non-Fungible-Token), which creates a digital register where the life of the car is reported, very useful in case of resale.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio technical characteristics

Technically, the Stelvio employs ultralight materialssuch as the aluminum used for example for the base of the engines and the carbon, used for the drive shaft. The all-wheel drive Alfa Romeo SUV is available with the Q4 technology and active system of breakdown of the couple (active transfer box or ATC) which monitors grip conditions and driver requests in real time.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Competizione Q4 traction

The Stelvio is also offered with the mechanical self-locking differential Q2 (rear-wheel Drive), that on the set-up Rapid can be integrated to the Q4 all-wheel drive.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio trim

As for the Giulia, the Stelvio’s set-up can also count on suspensions Alfa Link suspensionwhich include one at the front high wishbone suspension with double lower lever and semi-virtual steering axle and at the latter a solution multilink with four and a half arms (Alfa patent).

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Competizione with 21 ″ alloy wheels

On the version Competition there are also active suspensions Alfa Active Suspension with electronically controlled damping.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio prices, fittings

The official prices of the Stelvio have not yet been disclosed, but we can assume a starting cost of just under 60,000 euros. The arrival in dealership is expected in the month of February 2023.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the Competizione launch version

Finally, the Alfa Romeo SUV is offered in the set-ups Super, Sprint, Ti, Rapid And Competition. The latter, available at launch, is based on the Veloce to which it adds the external color Moon Light Matt Graythe red brake calipers, i 21 ″ alloy wheelsthe black leather upholstery with red stitching for the seats and dashboard, the audio system Harman Kardontinted windows and active suspension.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Competizione photo

