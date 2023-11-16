The special series “Italian Tribute” Of Alfa Romeo is available on models Tonal, Stelvio And Giulia and it is a tribute from the Biscione brand to Italy. This special installation celebrates the origins of the brand.

Alfa Romeo Italian Tribute special series

The Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano special series includes a two-tone livery with black roof, an appearance kit in body colour, a new tricolor flag on the mirrors and refined internal customizations that highlight attention to detail.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Tributo on the road

The Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale Tributo Italiano models represent the top of their respective ranges and are only available in the colors of the Italian flag (Rosso Alfa, Verde Montreal and Bianco Alfa) combined with the black roof, which on the Tonale and Stelvio can also be opened (optional).

Exterior and interior Tributo Italiano

Alfa Romeo cars in the Tributo Italiano special series feature a front grille with “V” insert (black on Giulia and Stelvio, Dark Miron on Tonale), alloy wheels of various sizes (21″ on Stelvio, new 19″ on Giulia, 20″ on Tonale) and colours, Red Brembo brake calipersas well as aesthetic details such as skid plates and side inserts.

Inside, the Tributo Italiano stands out for its new sports seats black leather with red detailsred stitching on the dashboard, seats and door panels, as well as comfort features such as dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting and a sophisticated infotainment. Furthermore, it offers a sound system Premium Harman Kardon with 14 speakers and subwoofers for an exceptional sound experience.

Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano engines

Engine variants include engines petrol, diesel and hybrids, with different power and transmission options, with a greater focus on the new traction plug-in hybrid on Tonale.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Tributo on the road

The Tributo Italiano series is also equipped with a complete technical equipment with active suspensions and systems Advanced ADAS360° camera, blind spot detector and other driver assistance devices.

Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano prices

As regards prices, the Alfa Romeo Giulia with the 210 horsepower 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine, in the Italian Tributo version, has a list price of 63,850 euros, but it is currently on promotion at 56,308 euros. In the case of Stelvioequipped with the same engine, the list price is 69,950 eurosbut on promotion it is available for 61,676 euros.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Tributo rear 3/4

Finally, for the Tonalequipped with a 160 horsepower hybrid engine, the list price of the Tributo Italiano version is 50,150 euros, but with the current promotion it is possible to purchase it for 46,710 euros. The promotional price is linked to the financing which includes an installment from 450 euros per month for Giulia and Stelvio, while for Tonale Hybrid Tributo Italiano the installment is 350 euros per month.

Photo Alfa Romeo Tributo special series

