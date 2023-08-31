A special car

These are days full of events that are preceding the Italian Grand Prix for the large Alfa Romeo family. This time it was above all the road ‘department’ of the Biscione that stole the attention. Indeed, the Milanese brand has presented the long-awaited Alfa Romeo 33 Stradalelabeled by the top management of the house as a “ideal link between the thermal past and the electric future of the brand, obtained by scrupulously and respectfully reinterpreting the stylistic features of the 1967 car of the same name”. The production of this custom-built model will be limited to 33 units, all of which have already been sold.

Dutiful tribute

An appointment as special as the one in Arese could not fail to have repercussions on the Formula 1 team as well, which is preparing to tackle the Monza round. In a difficult season for the team, which at the moment is even in the penultimate place in the Constructors’ standings, it was decided to try to forget the recent disappointing results by concentrating on a special livery that recalled both the 33 Stradale and the colors of the Italian flag.

Thus was born the coloring for the home weekend, which intervenes on the traditional livery of the C43 especially in the rear. In fact, a striking red, white and green tricolor stands out at the level of the bonnet, which then develops laterally and flows into the classic red nose of this year’s car. On the rear wing then, the s appearscrypt that pays homage to 33 Stradale, with golden characters that are also reproduced on the sides of the car. A touch of class, in the hope of returning to shine soon also for the results on the track.

The words of Learned

“With the new 33 Stradale we wanted to create something that lives up to our past, that is at the service of the Alfa Romeo brand and that makes the Alfisti fandom proud – said Jean Philippe Imparato, to Alfa Romeo – such a result could only be achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of a management that has the clear ambition to help write the chapters of the future of the brand, in full respect of its history unique. This is the brand’s first custom-built car since 1969 and I promise it won’t be the last. The F1 team tribute livery embodies the spirit, passion and vision we put into the 33 Stradale: it is pure classic sportiness, and combines aesthetics and performance. I can’t wait to see it on track this weekend“.