In football one would say: “the team is not ready yet, but we have seen flashes of good play“. This is currently the photograph of the Italian market for Alfa Romeo. After two years of crash, Alfa has been showing signs of recovery for some months. In spite of tradition and nostalgia, it is the SUVs that give the results. Like it or not, Stelvio continues to grind registrations, and now there is too Tonal to make his contribution.

Alfa Romeo’s C-SUV would have collected, in July alone, over 4,500 orders, in particular for the Hybrid versions of 130 and 160 HP, but not even disdaining the 130 HP Diesel. Furthermore, there would be particular interest from Business customers. This is what the Italian brand reports, which in July saw its market share improve compared to 2021. According to Alfa Romeo, over 75% of the clientele is made up of new drivers.

Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy, said in a statement: “These commercial performances consolidate Alfa Romeo’s path of metamorphosis. It is not just a question of appreciation for Tonale, the brand’s first electrified C-SUV, nor of a simple, but important, increase in volumes. I would like to underline other parameters towards which we have great expectations and to which we pay great attention: Alfa Romeo’s profitability has doubled compared to the first half of last year, and customer satisfaction is constantly increasing. It is the result of great teamwork, at every level, to meet the needs and expectations of our “tribe”: today the tribe of Alfa Romeo enthusiasts is growing steadily, and driving an Alfa is ever more rewarding.“.

The choice to focus on segment C seems to be rewardingat least in Italy: among the various segments, apart from the F segment which is even growing compared to 2021, it is one of those that has had less repercussions from the registration crisis that has raged since before the beginning of the year.