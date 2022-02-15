L’Alfa Romeo in the past he had already surprised fans by turning a Fiorano, often on Valentine’s Day sporting a dark red ‘polka dot’ livery made up of many small hearts. The team from Hinwil in 2022 followed the same script, but filming the day after the party of lovers. Valtteri Bottas in the rain made the first laps behind the wheel of the C42 that will not arrive in Barcelona next week for the three days of pre-testing completely free of action on the track.

The editorial staff of FormulaPassion.it contacted the rossocrociata team that he confirmed the fact that a shakedown of the car was held on the track owned by Ferrari, unlike what happened in the past, Alfa Romeo Racing did not publish any photos or videos of the event since it was “Of a private event”. The Alfa Romeo 2022 ‘dress’ was again a camouflage livery, this time gray and not with a romantic theme. The presentation of the Italian-Swiss team is set for Sunday 27 February, the team led by Frederic Vasseur will be the last to officially unveil the C42 called to redeem the bitter ninth place obtained in the Constructors’ standings in 2021 in 2022.