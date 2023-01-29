L’Alfa Romeo will be one of the first teams to present its single-seater for the 2023 season. The snake brand, which will be linked to Sauber for the last year before letting the Swiss team enter the orbit of Audi, has scheduled the unveiling of the C43 for the February 7th. Considering that Haas and Williams, whose presentations have been scheduled earlier than that of Alfa, will only serve to show the new liveries, the car built in Hinwil could be the first ‘real’ car of the new season to see the light. Even the presentation of the RB19, organized by Red Bull on 3 February, could in reality only give journalists and enthusiasts food for a show car. Meanwhile, regardless of what will be the intentions of the other teams, Alfa Romeo’s plan continues. Today, in fact, the Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, which is about to experience its second year in F1, has unveiled the photos of its test seat. A further sign of how the moment in which we will start to get serious in the new year is getting closer and closer. In less than a month, on the other hand, the three-day test will start in Bahrain, on the Sakhir circuit.





