The end of an era

The 2024 season will be the first in five years without the presence of the Alfa Romeo brand on the grid. There collaboration between the Sauber team and Biscione it began in 2018, when the Swiss team hosted the Alfa brand as a sponsor on its single-seater. A year later there was the 'virtual' handover. In fact, the team formally took the name of Alfa Romeo. It's a shame, however, that apart from the stickers there was little else 'Alfista' on the single-seaters.

Mutual benefit

The team's headquarters has always remained Hinwil and it is no coincidence that the team has raced under the Swiss flag for all these seasons. Alfa and Sauber have cleared a new way for a manufacturer to show its presence in F1. The partnership was useful for both parties: Sauber, under the name Alfa Romeo, guaranteed greater visibility which allowed it to attract new sponsors, which it is not obvious would have arrived even without the presence of the historic Milanese brand.

Alfa on the other hand was able to give a Low-cost 'repainted' to its racing identity, relaunching on a media level a brand that was a bit tarnished by years spent away from the slopes. The final word on this collaboration was Audi's entry into F1, with the decision by the Ingolstadt team to directly acquire ownership of the team founded by Peter Sauber over the years. At this point it became clear that it was impossible for Alfa to continue in its role as 'figurehead'.

No reply

However, the fact that the Biscione leaders were anything but disappointed by the outcome of this initiative was demonstrated by the fact that Alfa Romeo has tried several times to replicate this same agreement with Haas for 2024trying to replace the current one title sponsor Moneygram. The negotiation in this case was not successful, but Alfa's intention was clear. “Our collaboration has been a success for me – he declared to the site The Race the team representative Alessando Alunni Bravi – both on and off the track. Especially because we have introduced a different business model for a car manufacturer in Formula 1.”. We will see if other similar cases occur in the future.