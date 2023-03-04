The Italian market rewards Alfa Romeo with an amazing start to 2023, which allows it to confirm its title of Premium Brand that grows the most year on year. Indeed, in January and February, the brand that has been a symbol of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910, recorded more than double the number of registrations (+150%) compared to 2022. The author of the excellent start to 2023 is certainly Tonale, the first C-SUV in history of Alfa Romeo, which takes first place among the models of the Premium brands in this segment with a share of 4.4%, also placing itself in the absolute Top Ten of the category.

Particularly popular Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 with 280 HPthe new top-of-the-range version that redefines the paradigm of “Efficient Sportiness”. StOnly on 11 and 12 February, on the occasion of the dedicated Open Doors, more than 1,000 test drives were carried out on board the most efficient Alfa Romeo ever with CO2 emissions of up to 29g/km for free access to city centres; up to 82 km of autonomy in full electric for maximum daily mobility; and up to 600 km of overall range for tackling long extra-urban journeys.

Strong of these excellent commercial performancefinally, Alfa Romeo is ready to welcome all enthusiasts to its showrooms on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March, to admire the entire range and, above all, get to know the new Giulia and Stelvio up close, protagonists of a exciting communication departing in the next few days.