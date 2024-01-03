In the 2023 new car sales in Italy recorded a boom in registrations record-breaking. A positive fact that gives us hope when looking to the future and among the brands protagonists of this growth there is that Alfa Romeoespecially thanks to the market launch of the C-SUV Tonalalso available with a plug-in hybrid engine.
Alfa Romeo sales/registrations 2023
Alfa Romeo registrations in 2023 are double compared to a year ago. In fact, in Italy they were registered throughout 2023 26,787 Alfa Romeo caragainst the 14,404 in 2022.
Thanks to this data, the brand ended the year with a 1.7% market sharein 0.6% increase compared to 2022. Despite the uncertainties in the automotive sector, Alfa Romeo has also confirmed itself leader in the Premium sector.
Alfa Romeo Tonale and Stelvio sales
In 2023 Alfa Romeo sales certainly shone Tonalthe first C-SUV in the history of Alfa Romeo, with almost 20,000 units sold and a market share of 6%. The top-of-the-range 280 hp Plug-in Hybrid all-wheel drive Q4 was one of the best-selling versions. In 2023, the Tonale also became part of the fleet available to the Carabinieri and the State Police.
Stelvio instead in 2023 it reached one 10% share in the D-SUV segment and received recognition as “Best Car for Executives” at the “Mission Fleet Awards”. The model continues to be popular in corporate sector for its style, sportiness and technology.
In the canal B2B, with internal combustion engines making up 73%, Stelvio has reached a share of 16.8% in 2023. 2024, however, will be the year of Milanthe first 100% electric Alfa Romeo in history
Alfa Romeo sales in Europe
The Alfa Romeo brand has also gained ground in Europe. For example, in Austria and Portugal, registrations increased respectively +317% and +400% with a tripled market share. Instead, in the major European countries in terms of registrations the data shows: Italy +188%, Germany +108%, Belgium +211%, Holland +210% and Portugal +40%. The overall value shows a growth of + 35%.
Outside of Europe the Alfa Romeo brand has grown by +64% compared to the first quarter of 2022. In Türkiyefor example, there was a boom in registrations of +149%.
Photo Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 test video
