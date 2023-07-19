It is strange to realize that children born in 2013 celebrate their tenth birthday this year. People who didn’t even exist when the Netherlands reached the World Cup final in South Africa will go to secondary school in a few years. What these children have also not yet experienced is the launch of a new Alfa Romeo 4C. Not yet indeed, because Alfa Romeo is going to build 4Cs again.

The less fun news is that only three of them are being built to celebrate the tenth anniversary. The Heritage department builds the three special Alfa Romeo 4C Designer’s Cut. The designer of the beautiful 4C is Alessandro Maccolini. He also contributes to the new versions

The three versions of the Alfa Romeo 4C

The 4C Tributo is a tribute to the history of the Italian brand. According to Alfa, the red color is part of ‘conveying the brand’s characteristic premium sportiness’. Right yes. Number two refers to racing and is called the 4C Corsa. This car has a matte gray color scheme. Finally, there is the 4C Leggenda in a light blue color with white wheels.

Specifications of the Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo only mentions the specifications of the original 4C, so let’s assume a 1.8-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp. 0-100 goes in 4.5 seconds and the top speed is 250 km/h. No prices have been announced, but they will be quite high given the popularity of the 4C and the fact that they are one-offs. Alfa Romeo wants to sell them to ‘passionate collectors’. Probably the kind of collectors with deep pockets.