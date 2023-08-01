Alfa Romeo will remain in Formula 1. At the end of this season, the agreement signed with Sauber in November 2017 will end, a partnership wanted by the then president Sergio Marchionne to strengthen the sporting spirit of the Alfa Romeo house.

The operation proved to be excellent, guaranteeing Alfa Romeo great visibility without the huge investments necessary for an official presence. To conclude the relationship was the purchase of Sauber by Audi, with a progressive purchase of the shares of the Swiss team will come next year to take control.

The top management of Alfa Romeo went on the hunt for alternative programs, and as stated on several occasions by the managing director Jean-Philippe Imparato, all possible scenarios were evaluated, from a possible entry into the WEC (in partnership with Peugeot) to stay in Formula 1.

Last May, Imparato met in Monte Carlo with Haas team principal Gunther Steiner, evaluating a possible collaboration. The US team immediately confirmed that it could not cede the title of the team, as happened in the case of the partnership with Sauber, but that it was nonetheless open to forms of collaboration.

According to information collected by Motorsport.com (currently not confirmed by the parties involved), Alfa Romeo will be linked to Haas next year with a ‘rebrand’ of the Ferrari power unit. The engines used by the team will be renamed Alfa Romeo, thus ensuring a presence on the racing fields in a different guise compared to the previous operation.

It is not a new operation. In 2016 the Renault power unit used by Red Bull was renamed Tag-Heuer, and going back over the years the same watchmaker branded the Porsche power units used by world champion McLaren. Last season, Renault also decided for reasons of market strategies to give up its name in Formula 1, making room for Alpine, a house that is now associated with both the team and the engine.