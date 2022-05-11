The Constructors’ classification at the moment reads Ferrari and Red Bull already far from the competition and destined to compete for the title reserved for the teams, as Toto Wolff has said several times during this start of the season in third place in the nobody’s land we find Mercedes that already pays more than 50 points behind the leading duo and then in fourth position is McLaren, who celebrated a podium in Imola with Lando Norris, third behind the Red Bulls.

The real balance of power on the track, however, according to the German journalist Michael Schmidt there are others and actually the Miami Grand Prix has identified another fourth force both in the race and in qualifying that already at Imola could have been on the podium if only there had not been a problem at the pit stop. We are talking about the Alfa Romeo C42 that Valtteri Bottas brought in front of the two Mercedes W13s in Q3, which overtook the Finn after the Safety Car entered the track only thanks to an error by the Scandinavian, who went long at the hairpin in the attempt. to defend against George Russell, who still had better performing tires due to an opposite strategy on which Mercedes has bet, being rewarded by the contact between Norris and Gasly.

Red Bull was not the only one to have taken a substantial step forward in Imola thanks to the updates, a similar step was also achieved by Alfa Romeo which is planning other news for Barcelona. What the C42 and RB18 have in common is the fact that they are among the few cars to have the porpoising phenomenon under control, a condition that allows the technicians of the respective teams to develop without fear that the innovations could lead to an amplification of the aerodynamic rebound at high speed, a prospect that has so far prevented Ferrari and Mercedes, for example, from pushing firmly on the development pedal (here you can find our report on the updates race by race).

In qualifying in Miami Bottas paid Leclerc just under seven tenths and the second row occupied by Perez was just over four tenths away. The Finn’s single-lap skills are unquestionable, but also thanks to a Ferrari power unit which according to the competition is the reference point of the starting grid – and still has horsepower to unleash – the prospects for the team from Hinwil are more rosy. than could have been imagined at the beginning of the season.