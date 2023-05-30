The second edition of the Alfa Romeo Tribe Daysthe gathering of Alfa enthusiasts, is scheduled from Friday 30 June to Sunday 2 July 2023, on the occasion of the historic motoring event “Le Mans Classic”.

Alfa Romeo Tribe Days 2023 rally in Le Mans

The Alfa Romeo Tribe Days 2023 rally takes place in Le Mans. The Italian manufacturer has chosen i circuits of Montlhery And Le Mans because 2023 represents an important milestone for Alfa Romeo. In fact, i 100 years of the iconic Four-leaf clover: the legendary symbol that since 1923 has identified the most performing Alfa Romeo creations.

Alfa Romeo Tribe Days 2023 poster

But that’s not all, this year also marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most admired races in the world: the historic “24 Hours of Le Mans”.

How to participate in the Alfa Romeo 2023 rally

To participate in the Alfa Romeo Tribe Days rally, theonline enrollmenton the event website. The package can be purchased at the time of registration Silver from 150 euros or the Gold from 1,200 euros. The first allows you to participate in the parade on the Montlhèry circuit, the dinner always in the Le Mans circuit and attend the “Le Mans Classic”.

Alfa Romeo at Le Mans celebrates 100 years of the Quadrifoglio brand

The package Gold instead it is reserved for owners of the sportiest Alfa Romeos: 4C, 8C, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio And Giulia GTA/GTAm. The Gold also allows you to take your own car to the track at Le Mans.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Alfa Romeo 100 years for the Quadrifoglio brand

👉 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 100° Anniversary

👉 Alfa Romeo history

👉 ALFA ROMEO price list 👉 Ads used ALFA ROMEO

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK