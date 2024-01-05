Every model in the range of Alfa Romeo will have a Quadrifoglio version starting from 2025. Jean-Philippe learned offers an interesting idea about the future of the Biscione range, effectively confirming what was already anticipated a few months ago: the brand that identifies the sportiest models of the Arese brand will not disappear with the advent of electric but will indeed be offered on all cars in the line-up within two years.

Quadrifoglio on every Alfa Romeo from 2025

An important choice for Alfa Romeo and which at the same time also links the Quadrifoglio to the EV futures, with the models on tap that will have a high-performance version. It is therefore possible that the new Alfa Romeo Milano, although compact and aimed at a wider and younger audience, could also have a Quadrifoglio trim level in the range, as well as a possible restyling of the Tonale. Without forgetting the new Giulia and Stelvio, the first models of the new course inaugurated by Marchionne to have this very sporty version, with both cars which will have a new completely electric generation in the future.

SUVs but not only

In the interview given to Motor1 in Turkey, Jean-Philippe learned then confirmed the arrival of an E-segment SUV which will allow the brand to expand its market influence also in the United States and China, thus strengthening the premium positioning desired by the French manager. The CEO of Alfa Romeo reiterated the importance of high-wheeled models in the range of the Arese brand, also highlighting the possibility of having other limited series along the lines of what was done with the 33 examples of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

The debut of Alfa Romeo Milano

However, 2024 will be the year of Alfa Romeo Milan, the first fully electric model from the Arese brand. The new SUV that will take the place of MiTo and Giulietta in the imagination of customers (this is the objective declared by Biscione) will be built in Tychy, Poland and will be born on the CMP platform, the same as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. It could share with them therefore different characteristics, starting from the powertrain of the electric version, with a 51 kWh battery pack and the 156 HP electric motor for a range of between 400 and 500 km.