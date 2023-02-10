Alfa Romeo celebrate i 100 years of the legendary symbol of Four-leaf clover hey 60 years of Autodeltathe famous racing department of Seventh Milanese and the team of Charles Chiti. For the occasion, Alfa Romeo unveils the two new logos Four-leaf clover Autodeltaboth made in a modern key from Alfa Romeo Style Centre.

Alfa Romeo also dedicates an in-depth conference to the 60th anniversary of Autodelta Alfa Romeo Museum of Arese on March 5, the day the racing department was founded, while the June 25thas part of the brand’s birthday celebrations, the Four Leaf Clover Day followed by the conference “Backstage” which is accompanied by a Parade of Quadrifoglio cars and flash mobs open to all Alfa Romeo clubs.

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio history

The story of the legendary Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio symbol was born on April 15, 1923 and identifies the most performing Alfa Romeo creations, not only those engaged on racing circuits around the world but also some special versions of production.

New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio logo for the 100th anniversary

The first Alfa Romeo car adorned with the Quadrifoglio was the RL “Run” by the pilot Ugo Sivocci, who won the XIV edition of the Targa Florio in 1923thus winning the first of the brand’s ten laurels in this prestigious competition. And the lucky emblem itself stands out on the “P2” by Brilli Peri when in 1925, at Monza, he triumphed in the first “Auto Racing World Championship”the first of the five World Titles won by Alfa Romeo.

Ugo Sivocci in a 1923 Alfa RL Targa Florio

At the end of the twenties it is always the Quadrifoglio that distinguishes the Alfa Romeos of the parent company from the Alfa Romeos managed by the company in the race Scuderia Ferrari, which had the “prancing horse” as its emblem.

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio in racing

In the 1950 and 1951, Giuseppe “Nino” Farina And Juan Manuel Fangio they brought the Alfa Romeo 158 and 159the mythical ones “Alfetta”to success in the first two Formula 1 World Championships. In the 1960s, then, the Quadrifoglio characterized the more thrusting version of the “Giulia”the “TI Super”to then join the blue triangle of theAutodelta for several decades: from the “GTA” to the “33” up to the two World Championships of the “33 TT 12” (1975) and the “33 SC 12” (1977).

Alfa Romeo GTA

Alfa Romeo’s competitive activity continued in the 1980s when: after returning to F.1 in 1979successes in racing are repeated for touring cars (“GTV 6 2.5”)until the triumph in “DTM” with the “155 V6 Ti” in 1993 and the very long series of victories of the “156 Supertourism” (1998-2004).

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio cars

Even normal production Alfa Romeos had the Quadrifoglio. These are particularly performing models made between 60s to 80s. Some bear the symbol on the bodywork, without appearing in the official denomination – such as “Giulia Sprint GT Veloce” or “1750GT Veloce” – others, on the other hand, from the 1980s onwards, carry the Quadrifoglio in their official denomination, such as the different versions of the “33 Green Four-Leaf Clover” or the “164 Green Four Leaf Clover”.

Alfa Romeo 33 Quadrifoglio Verde

It should also be remembered that, between the 1970s and 1980s, the Quadrifoglio also evolved and was declined in two versions: “Green” for sportier vehicles e “Gold” for the most refined and luxurious settings.

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Q4 all-wheel drive

Over time, the same “Q” initial became part of the Alfa Romeo vocabulary, coming to identify the most advanced technical solutions: the most famous of all is the Q4 all-wheel drivebut there were also the limited slip differential Q2The Q-System automatic gearbox and the Q-Tronicjust to name a few.

Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio

Finally, the Four Leaf Clover symbol returns to both Myth (2008) and on the Juliet (2010) both when the new Alfa Romeo generation was born in 2015 with the launch of the Giulia in the Quadrifoglio versionpowered by the new engine 2.9 BiTurbo petrol engine with 510 HP Ferrari, which also equips it Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Autodelta

The March 5, 1963Carlo Chiti and the Chizzola brothers founded a small company based in Happy Humbertnear Udine, with the aim of collaborating with Alfa Romeo in the construction of the Julia TZa compact touring car designed by Zagatobuilt on engine e Julia mechanics and equipped with an exclusive tubular framehence the acronym Zagato tubular. Thus began one of the most beautiful pages of international Motorsport, so much so that the company will soon become the Alfa Romeo Racing Department.

Alfa Romeo Autodelta logo for 60 years

In fact, in 1965, it was acquired by the Biscione with the aim of managing the official return to competitions, after retiring from the F.1 World Championship in 1951, with the conquest of the second title with the ‘Alfetta’. For this reason, the car manufacturer decided to create an ad hoc organization for competitions, physically detached from the production site and with sufficient discretion to quickly make technical and sporting decisions.

The General Manager of this new industrial and sporting reality is the charismatic engineer Carlo Chiti, who moved Autodelta to some anonymous warehouses in Settimo Milanese, not far from Arese.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

Some of the most famous racing Alfa Romeos will come from here, including the legendary one Giulia Sprint GTA from 1965, which won three consecutive “Challenge Europeo Marche”, dozens of national championships and hundreds of single races all over the world. A curiosity: the Giulia Sprint GTA it was the first touring car that lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife under 10 minutes.

Alfa Romeo Autodelta victories

In 1967 Alfa Romeo decided to make the leap into the category “prototypes”at the time the major international stage of motor racing, with the “33/2 litres” who wins the first trophy on his debut at Fleron, in Belgium. The following year, the prototype cars of Autodelta won the category victory at the 24 Hours of Daytonaat the 1000 km Nurburgringat the 500 km of Imola and to 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The legendary is also extraordinary “33TT 12” from 1975probably the most prestigious year for Autodelta, with which it won the World Championship for Makes, repeating success two years later with the “33 SC 12”. Subsequently, Autodelta took care of the management of all sports programs of Alfa Romeo, from the Alfasud trophy to Formula 1.

Alfa Romeo TZ2 in front of the Autodelta headquarters in 1965

In 1984 Carlo Chiti left the company and the following year Autodelta was dissolved. Finally, it should be remembered that Autodelta was also a formidable company training ground for many Italian pilotsamong which Andrea De Adamich, Arturo Merzario, Andrea De Cesaris, Bruno Giacomelli, Giorgio Francia just to name a few, and as many foreign champions: from Jochen Rindt to Jacky Ickx, from Jean Pierre Jarier to Mario Andretti.

You may also be interested in this content

Alfa Romeo history

Alfa Romeo V6 Busso engine

Historic car races

Historical cars historical models

Over 20-year old car stamp

How to obtain the “historical interest vehicle” coupon

Car events, fairs, exhibitions, expos

Gatherings of car enthusiasts

Historic Classic Sports Car Magazine ELABORATE Classic

ALFA ROMEO price list Ads used ALFA ROMEO

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio and Autodelta, history and victories comes from newsauto.it.

#Alfa #Romeo #Quadrifoglio #Autodelta #history #victories