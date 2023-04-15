A sunny early spring Sunday, exactly a century ago. Seventeen racing cars are about to start their engines and face a long and grueling circuit made up of dusty roads in the province of Palermo. Five of these have a strange design on the bonnet, a plant with evocative properties: a flashy green four-leaf clover, painted on a white background, clearly visible from afar. The racing cars in question were the Alfa Romeos participating in the Targa Florio dated 15 April 1923. Halfway between a lucky charm and a simple method for recognizing cars from afar, it immediately turned into a real symbol, the image that identified not only racing cars but also road models with the sportiest characters among those produced from the Italian house. To the point of deserving the initial capital letter. The Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio turns one hundred years old. It’s the right occasion to remember well-known stories and some lesser-known details.

​

​Thanks to the Documentation Center of the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum for their collaboration