We still don’t know in detail what Alfa Romeo designs and technical specifications will be Tonal, the long-awaited C-SUV of the Biscione that will serve to give new impetus to the sales of the Arese brand but there are already those who are looking ahead to the third high-wheeled model of the Italian brand. In recent weeks, the rumor has emerged that the third SUV should be called Alfa Romeo Palade and no longer Brenner as initially hypothesized, abandoning the continuity started by Stelvio and continued with Tonale, to move to a new denomination.

Alfa Romeo Palade, a new name for the Biscione B-SUV

Nothing is yet known about the future Alfa Romeo model, except that it will be born in Tychy in Poland and will therefore be the first Alfa Romeo to be built outside national borders. There Palade (assuming it will be called that), it will also be the first car of the Arese brand to be fully electric thanks to the technologies shared within the Stellantis group. Speaking of technology sharing, therefore, it can be assumed that it will be based on the platform eCMP of PSA, an architecture that will be integrated into the new system of the group and that in the past has allowed the creation of sedans and SUVs of the various brands of the French company, including Peugeot 208 and 2008, DS 3 Crossback and Opel Corsa and Mokka. The full electric powertrain should deliver a total output of 134 hp, with front-wheel or all-wheel drive options. With the launch of Tonale, however, it will be possible to have a more complete picture: Jean-Philippe Imparato’s desire to give an Alfa connotation to the new SUV, with a focus on performance, could lead to making different choices from the point of view of the engine.

Flamini: “Alfa Romeo will shine again with Stellantis”

However, the Alfa Romeo Palade will not be an exclusively electric model, guaranteeing a wider offer that will also include petrol or diesel endothermic solutions. Looking forward to having some more information on the future model of the Biscione, there are already those who have tried their hand at the first stylistic hypotheses, such as Alessandro Capriotti, a car designer who created a render of Alfa Romeo’s B-SUV: an exercise in style that on the front reflects the stylistic features seen on the Tonale concept, combining a sporty silhouette with the family feeling of the Arese brand.