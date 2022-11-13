Can breathe a sigh of reliefAlfa Romeo after the result of the Sprint Race of Brazil, which defined the starting grid for today’s long-awaited Grand Prix. The team from Hinwil in fact managed to limit the damage thanks to the good comeback of their two drivers, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, who were able to recover four positions each compared to the result gained in Friday’s qualifying, earning respectively the 13th and 14th starting square. The Swiss team also lost no points in the championship from Aston Martin, with Sebastian Vettel failing to go beyond ninth in Saturday’s race.

“I gave everything I had and in the race we will start in a much better position than we were in before the Sprint – a satisfied commented at the end of the mini-race Valtteri Bottas – I lost a couple of positions at the start, but then I had a good recovery and our pace seemed ok. We were able to recover positions and continue to progress until the end of the race. The longer the stint, the more our pace improved and this gives me confidence for the GP“. The former Mercedes driver did not hide, pointing to theentry into the points area as a mission for Sunday: “The goal is to get into the top-10 and I think it’s completely realistic. In the Sprint we had a better pace than the cars around us, so we want to take some points home“.

“Our pace was good enough – Zhou also confirmed – and we can be satisfied to have recovered some positions and to have obtained a better place on the grid. At first I thought it was going to be a difficult afternoon as my first lap was not easy: I lost a few positions after being blocked and also went wide in turn 5. I was afraid we would stay there for most of the race. , but we were fast enough and managed to overtake quite a few cars, finishing 13th. The car was doing well, so if we work on our performance in the first lap and keep our starting position we will have a very good chance of fighting for the top-10 “.