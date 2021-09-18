In the paddock there are not a few who argue that Guanyu Zhou has already defined an agreement with Alfa Romeo Racing for some time to be at the start of the 2022 World Championship.

The absence of an announcement is interpreted and motivated by the need of the 22-year-old Chinese to complete the path that will ensure the release of the super Formula 1 license.

Announcing a driver without the ‘pass’ for the Circus is out of the question, which is why it is better to wait for the Formula 2 championship standings to give Zhou the absolute certainty of achieving the necessary requirements.

There are two possible scenarios, as the goal is realistically a formality. The driver of the Alpine nursery (a team that did not place obstacles to alternative negotiations as it was unable to guarantee him a seat in F1) currently has 29 of the 40 points to his credit that automatically trigger the release of the super license.

Zhou in 2019 and 2020 finished the Formula 2 championship in seventh and sixth position (8 and 10 points respectively), then last winter he won the Formula 3 Asia series (10 points) and this year competed in an FP1 session with the Alpine (1 point).

In light of these results, it will be enough for him to finish the Formula 2 championship in fifth position, a placement that ensures 20 points. A road that seems to be downhill, considering that Zhou is currently second with three stages to go.

The problem may be related to timing, given that F2 potentially assigns 65 points every weekend, and it is unlikely that Zhou will be able to have fifth position in his pocket with certain arithmetic before the last two seasonal tests (scheduled for 5 and 12 December).

However, there is a way out, introduced last year by the FIA ​​due to the impacts related to Covid in the context of the preparatory formulas.

Someone called it the “Mazepin clause”, because twelve months ago it allowed the Russian driver not to fear for the release of his super license, and foresees that a driver who has reached 30 points can still ask the FIA ​​to analyze his path by evaluating (if there are) any impediments due to force majeure. Covid falls into this scenario, so it becomes a formal act.

For Zhou, therefore, 30 points are enough, or a tenth place in the final Formula 2 classification, or alternatively a second FP1 session, which would guarantee him the thirtieth point. This, of course, if he is in a hurry to have the coveted super license in hand.

“Zhou is doing a good job in F2 – commented Alfa Romeo Racing team principal Frederic Vasseur recently – for sure he is on the list, and not just for a matter of nationality. He is one of the big favorites to take the title in F2, he has won races and I think every single team in F1 is watching his path ”.

Surely it is on the ‘list’, as Vasseur pointed out, but there are indications that make us think of a list that really existed but which has now been set aside to make way for a contract.