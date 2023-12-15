In recent days Alfa Romeo has announced the debut of Milan, the new B-segment SUV that the Biscione car manufacturer is preparing to launch also in a 100% electric version. But the future of the Arese brand will not only focus on the SUV range: this is demonstrated by the fact that the new model will be launched on the market by 2026. Giuliaobviously in a battery-powered version, which will continue to have a typical sedan silhouette without adopting particular stylistic features or crossover shapes, despite the growing popularity of this type of bodywork.

Not just SUVs

“Giulia's electric heir will remain a traditional sedan, although this segment is suffering – the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learnato, confirmed to Autocar – I firmly believe that when we talk about electrification we are talking about aerodynamics, and when we talk about aerodynamics we are talking about sedans. This type of silhouette will returnI don't want Alfa Romeo to become an SUV-only brand, even if the world is switching to SUVs.”

Production in Cassino

In short, Alfa Romeo's intention seems to be to insist on several fronts, united by a very specific common thread: the electric. And in fact, trovato himself confirmed that the electric replacements for the Stelvio and Giulia have already been designed, and work is underway to prepare the Cassino plant for their production. When will it start? We don't have a specific date yet, but it is assumed that this will happen within the next three years.

First details of the electric Giulia

Returning for a moment to the new electric Giulia, we remember that Alfa Romeo has already revealed some technical details of the car: we know for example that it will be built on the basis of the new modular platform STLA Medium of Stellantis. In terms of performance, we are talking about a system power for the standard version of the model of around 345 HP, with the most powerful Veloce variant reaching around 790 HP and a potential version Four-leaf clover capable of reaching up to 1,000 HP. It is reasonable to expect that the latter will boast all-wheel electric traction, and not rear-wheel drive like the current Giulia. Autonomy? We're talking about 700 kilometers can be traveled on a single charge. All still to be confirmed, obviously.