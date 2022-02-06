Man does not live on SUVs alone but also on sports cars that still make the heart beat faster. Even if the direction taken by the market seems to be heading towards the former. He also knows it well Alfa Romeo which will experience a particularly important 2022, with great expectations for a relaunch starting with the commercial debut of Tonale, the second high-wheeled model in the Biscione range. A range that will soon welcome another similar model, the one that will in all likelihood be called Alfa Romeo Brenner. The B-SUV will work alongside Stelvio and Tonal starting from 2024 and will be assembled in Poland on one of the platforms shared by the Stellantis group. The fear of customers and fans of the brand is that the market trend prevents the Arese car manufacturer from remaining faithful to its DNA.

It was the CEO of Alfa Romeo himself Jean-Philippe Learned to try to reassure those who were already apprehensive, underlining that the brand’s will is to offer a diversified range, entering the most profitable segments to increase sales but without neglecting the nature of the brand. There will therefore also be space for sports cars, maybe another sedan that can work alongside Giulia. The latter will have a second generation after the expected restyling that will also renew the Stelvio SUV next year.

With the presentation of the industrial plan of Stellantis and its brands should also arrive important news regarding the next Alfa Romeo models, with rumors about the possible reuse of iconic names such as GTV and Duetto that will find a foundation or not. The debut of a model per year in the next 5 years leaves ample room for the imagination of enthusiasts but with two of these that will be SUVs, there are those who are clamoring for a sports car that can beat the heart. We will see if Imparato and his team will be able to give the right answer to customers.