One novelty per year. Here’s what to expect from the near future of Alfa Romeo which, starting from Tonale, inaugurated this tradition in view of the relaunch of the range which will see the Biscione unveil new models and updates to its line-up on a regular basis. 2024 will not be any different, with the Arese car manufacturer preparing the world premiere of a model that promises to be very important for the brand’s growth strategies, namely the new B-segment SUV twin of Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600.

The first electric Alfa Romeo

It will be about first fully electric model (the BEV version of the 33 Stradale will be a niche product) and will bring Alfa Romeo back to the B segment, previously dominated by the MiTo and now orphaned by a car with a lower price list than the rest of the range. At the moment the name of this new compact SUV remains a mystery but excluding Brennero, to which Alfa Romeo’s own leaders have categorically said no, the next Biscione model could have a name between Milano, Junior, Visconti or Arna, if not even Myth.

New platform

The first fully electric Alfa Romeo will be born on CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same base that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 and will allow traditional variants to be added to the full electric version.

The compact SUV also in petrol version

The full electric version should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. There will also be a petrol variant equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology, in all likelihood with the light hybridization system already seen on Peugeot. The price of the new Alfa Romeo model should instead fluctuate between 30,000 euros for the electrified version and 40,000 euros for the BEV variant.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

However, another important innovation for the Biscione will also arrive in 2024. It is about theAlfa Romeo 33 Stradale which, although unveiled last August 30th, will have its official debut next year on the occasion of the first official deliveries to the 33 wealthy and lucky owners. The date to circle on the calendar for those who have purchased the new Biscione supercar is December 17, 2024.