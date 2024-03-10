Plans for the future of the Alfa Romeo range restart from Arese. In fact, the Biscione management met with the specialized press to illustrate some of the new products that should arrive in recent years. CEO Jean-Philippeprendito also analyzed the political situation that lies ahead for the next few years, talking about how the elections in the United States with the challenge between Trump and Biden and the votes for the European Parliament could influence the development of the brand's range premium by Stellantis.

The new Alfa Romeo Milano

The development of the Alfa Romeo range will begin in any case in April, with the arrival of Milan. The new B-segment SUV will be the brand's first electric model and will bring the brand back into a profitable market segment. The EV version will be pushed into countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordics and this will be followed by an endothermic variant with a 48 Volt hybrid to increase sales in Italy and Spain, with the model also arriving in Turkey, North Africa and Latin America.

Giulia and Stelvio electric

This model will then be followed by the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, with the high-wheel model arriving first. Both will be based on the STLA Large platform, which will be integrated on the Cassino lines and will have an autonomy of between 700 and 800 km thanks to a 118 kWh battery with 800 Volt technology. Taking advantage of the potential of Stellantis' multi-energy and modular architecture, both the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and the new Stelvio should also have a final version with an internal combustion engine. On these two models we will also find the applications of the STLA Brain and the STLA SmartCockpit which will give a technological and connectivity upgrade to the sedan and SUV.

The large SUV and the Giulietta

With 2026, the year of assessments for the electric transition desired by the EU, Biscione will also have to decide on further upcoming models. Among these is the large SUV, which Learned compared to the Ferrari Purosangue, suggesting a very sporty model, a fastback high-wheeled car which will have the aim of increasing sales of the Arese brand outside Europe and reach the 40% target. Then in 2028 there should be the return of the Giulietta, with the European market which could have its compact sedan which will be based on the STLA Medium integrated on the Melfi lines, a platform which has already debuted on the new Peugeot 3008 and which guarantees electric autonomy up to 700 km. In Biscione's plans, the eventual success of this model should guarantee the possibility of further investments in specific models such as the already discussed Duetto.