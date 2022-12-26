The Metamorphosis for Alfa Romeo it is only in its infancy. After the arrival on the road of Tonale, which is also completing its range with the Plug-In Hybrid Q4 version, the Alfa brand is preparing to experience 2023 as an absolute protagonist by exploiting the long wave of the new SUV from the point of view commercial and at the same time presenting some innovations that will see further models to expand the line-up of the Arese car manufacturer. As underlined by the CEO of Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Imparato then, there will be space not only for SUVs but also for cars ready to make the hearts of enthusiasts beat faster.

As happened for the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato special project, a one-off that celebrated the centenary of the Milanese bodywork but which at the same time gave birth to an exclusive model that made us regret the sports cars never born under the sign of the Biscione . However, there will be a high-performance car and it could be presented in the first half of 2023, at least in the form of a prototype. There are rumors that it may be an heir to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale but there is still no certainty about the name. Later will come the long-awaited B-segment SUV which will also be Alfa’s first fully electric model. It will be born on the same production lines as the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat crossover, in the Tychy plant in Poland. This car will be very important for Alfa Romeo because it will make it possible to expand the range, targeting younger customers also by virtue of a lower price list.

The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. At first the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. Let’s not forget that the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio will also make their debut in February, stylistically updated with the latest design details introduced on the Tonale, starting right from the light clusters with 3+3 solution, a touch of modernity that still looks to the brand’s past .