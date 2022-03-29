The visit that the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, carried out yesterday at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant testifies to the great ambition that the Biscione car manufacturer has towards its new Tonale SUV, which will be built starting from May in the Campania plant. It was also an opportunity for Alfa Romeo’s number one to reiterate that Tonale’s annual production capacity is between 40,000 and 45,000 units, and that the sales target is around 20,000 units of the SUV in all of 2022. Learned, however, also spoke of the future of the brand range.

Said of a new premium B-SUV that will compete on the market with BMW, and that will debut next year first in the mild-hybrid version and then in the fully electric one, the Alfa Romeo range will be extended in the following years with another crossover, this too battery powered, which will be part of segment E. “Our new B-SUV is scheduled to be unveiled at the end of 2023 to be marketed the following year, and will be followed by another novelty, scheduled for 2027. It is a much larger model, an E- SUV, and which will be fully electric – the words of Imparato reported by Ansa – The decision was made because it is indispensable for a global strategylike that of Alfa Romeo which aims to be the premium leader in the three main areas for these cars, namely Europe, the United States and Asia ”.

Waiting to announce some more details about this model, Imparato has also returned to the question relating to radical change of the production process of Alfa Romeo, which will produce the new models only on order and no longer in mass with the risk that many of these will never be marketed. “I am not interested in producing machines for the parking lots of the factories, at most I would add 10% of demo cars to what is already sold – has explained – Making 100,000 or 200,000 cars changes little in a group of 6 or 7 million cars a year. what matters is the creation of value“.