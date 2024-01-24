Alfa Romeo has announced that the new Milano will be unveiled on April 10, 2024. The animal is currently in its final testing phase. The Milano will be the first fully electric Alfa ever, and will join the larger Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio in the range. Alfa is keeping most details secret, but does indicate that the Milano will be 'focused on driving pleasure', with 'direct and precise steering geometry'. That's good news.

Or can we secretly expect something more than just excellent driving behavior? After all, the technicians behind the Alfa Romeo Milano previously worked on projects such as the 4C, 8C and Giulia GTA. It will be interesting to see how the Milano will compare to other 'sporty' city cars, such as the Abarth 500e.

'The Alfa Romeo Milano is the first milestone in the transition to electric'

Alfa's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, previously said of the Milano: 'It also serves as a “welcome” for anyone looking for a unique sporting experience in this segment [wil combineren met] the distinctive beauty of Italian design. The Milano is the first milestone in Alfa Romeo's transition to electric. Like the Tonale, it has the important task of strengthening Alfa Romeo's presence worldwide.'

After the severe financial setbacks of the mid-1910s, the brand has now found more stability. The Alfa Romeo Milano will therefore bring with it some high expectations. Many carmakers are abandoning the 'small city car' phenomenon to focus on mid-sized crossovers and SUVs. So it's the perfect time for a small, exciting Italian to turn the world upside down. No further pressure, mind you.