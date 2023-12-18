Alfa Romeo Milano, Mazzei (Lista Sala): “But we don't want SUVs…”

Alfa Romeo pay homage to the Lombard capital by baptising Milan his new B-Suv. But there are signs of controversy in the city. Which so far are causing discussion especially among those involved in the automotive sector. What is going on? The councilor of the Sala list Marco Mazzei, known for his critical positions towards the use of cars and motor vehicles in general, he expressed his doubts about the car manufacturer's announcement on the new Threads social network. “Just as I was thinking of presenting an agenda to prevent SUVs from entering Milan, here comes Alfa Romeo calling its next SUV Milano. Heck, I'm sorry to ruin April's presentation for you, but maybe you could get creative and rename it iononentroaMILANO”, wrote the majority councilor.





Alfa Romeo Milano, controversy over Mazzei's words

An ironic comment that is certainly ironic but expresses a clear position. And that has already started a small debate. The Alfa Milano will be presented in April 2024. The new Sport Urban Vehicle it will be a compact SUV with a length of around 4 meters and 20 centimetres. The multi-energy chassis will allow Alfa Romeo to offer the new SUV both in an electric version and with internal combustion engines, reports Quattroruote.

Subscribe to the newsletter

