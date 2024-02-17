The preview debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina kicked off the major launches of new models for the Stellantis group. Immediately afterwards it was the turn of the national preview of the new Citroen e-C3 and soon it will be the time of Alfa Romeo Milano making the group's Italian brands once again protagonists (in fact the new Fiat Panda will also arrive in July). The Biscione compact SUV is among the most anticipated cars of 2024, with the countdown officially started in view of April, the month in which it should officially debut in Milan. Here's what we know to date about this new model from the Arese brand.

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Milano

The date has been set for 10 April 2024, with the new Alfa Romeo Milano having already begun dynamic tests at the Balocco Test Center where the Biscione experts put the driving dynamics and performance of this compact SUV to the test . The engineers and testers also worked on the car and over the years have contributed to showcasing the other models of the brand, in particular the sportier ones, such as the 4C, 8C, Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Giulia GTA, as well as the current ongoing development of 33 Street.

A fundamental car

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will be fundamental for the Arese brand, not only because it will be the brand's first 100% electric model but also because it will be a car with a lower price to try to attract a new and younger clientele. Under the bonnet, next to the electric motor, there should also be a Q4 Hybrid, a system that the Stellantis group could also use on the future Jeep Avenger 4×4: a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo petrol Miller cycle engine with 136 HP and 230 Nm combined with two electric units, one with around 30 kW (around 41 HP) on the rear axle and a second 20 kW (28 HP) electric motor at the front, integrated into the dual clutch gearbox designed in collaboration with Punch Powertrain. The overall power should thus be 120 kW (163 HP).

The electric versions

It will then be available a mild-hybrid version front-wheel drive and two electric variants. An entry level, with a powertrain capable of delivering 156 HP and a 54 kWh battery and a more powerful one with 240 HP which will probably use the same unit as the Peugeot e-3008. In the case of full electrics, however, Q4 all-wheel drive will not be available but only front-wheel drive.

Price and size

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will have one length of approximately 430 cm and will take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalization process started with Tonale. In fact, it will be born on the CMP of the Stellantis group, the same as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 and like them it will be built in Poland, in the Tychy plant. The Alfa Romeo Milano range should be offered with a price of less than 30,000 euros.