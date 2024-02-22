There are less than two months left until the official debut of the new Alfa Romeo Milano. The Biscione car manufacturer has made an appointment for the next one April 10th in the Lombardy capital to find out all the details relating to its new B-SUV: over the weeks the Arese brand has opened up about the exterior of the model, showing it wearing a camouflage livery during the testing phase, while little or nothing is known about the interior . Even if the first ones are in the last hours spy images suddenly appeared on the web.

First internal details

In particular, the CocheSpias portal has made public the images of some components which in principle we should find inside the passenger compartment of the new Alfa Romeo Milano: ranging from the internal door panels to the steering wheel, passing through the central tunnel up to part of the dashboard. These are real ones sketches, which, barring last-minute changes, we will find on the final production version of the new Alfa Romeo B-SUV. We'll see if this will actually be the case or not, Alfa Romeo will probably open up about it only on the occasion of the complete reveal of the car, but it could also decide to speed up the process by revealing some official teaser images of the interior.

Motor range

Meanwhile, let's return to the rumors relating to the engine range of the new Milan. We know for sure that it will be the first 100% electric model signed Alfa Romeo, while we only assume that within the line-up there should also be a Q4 Hybrid version, equipped with a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo petrol Miller cycle engine with 136 HP and 230 Nm combined with two electric units, one of approximately 30 kW (approximately 41 hp) on the rear axle and 20 kW (28 hp) at the front. To match all this, a dual-clutch gearbox designed in collaboration with Punch Powertrainfor a total power that should thus be 120 kW (163 HP).

Electric too

But not only obviously. In fact, a front-wheel drive mild-hybrid version should also be available two electric variants: the first of the latter will be an entry level with a powertrain capable of delivering 156 HP and a 54 kWh battery, while the second will be more powerful thanks to its 240 HP (it will probably use the same unit as the Peugeot e-3008). In the case of the electric versions of the new Milano, Q4 all-wheel drive will not be available but front-wheel drive only.

Images: CocheSpias