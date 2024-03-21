There is less than a month left until the world premiere of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, the compact B-segment SUV which will expand the high-wheel range of the Arese brand and above all will bring the Biscione brand to its debut among EVs: Alfa Romeo Milano will in fact the first electric complement model in the line-up of the Stellantis group car company. The debut has been set for April 10th for some time now, obviously in Milan but in view of the unveil, Biscione has released a teaser video of this very important car.

Mysterious video

In the short video released on Instagram, no details of the new Alfa Romeo Milano can be seen, other than a non-significant portion of the bodywork and the “Milano” lettering that stands out against the strictly red livery. We will therefore have to wait a few more weeks to find out everything about the new compact SUV from the Arese brand even if some information is already available by virtue of the common base with other models in the group.

Alfa Romeo Milano will be electric

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will in fact be born on the CMP of the Stellantis group, the same as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 and like them it will be built in Poland, in the Tychy plant. He will have one length of approximately 430 cm and will exploit this versatile architecture which will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale. This model will be fundamental for the Arese brand, not only because it will be the brand's first 100% electric model but also because it will be a car with a lower price to try to attract a new and younger clientele. Under the bonnet, next to the electric motor, there should also be a Q4 Hybrid, a system that the Stellantis group could also use on the future Jeep Avenger 4×4: a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo petrol Miller cycle engine with 136 HP and 230 Nm combined with two electric units, one with around 30 kW (around 41 HP) on the rear axle and a second 20 kW (28 HP) electric motor at the front, integrated into the dual clutch gearbox designed in collaboration with Punch Powertrain. The total power should thus be 120 kW.

Hybrid version and price

It will then be available a mild-hybrid version front-wheel drive and two electric variants. An entry level, with a powertrain capable of delivering 156 HP and a 54 kWh battery and a more powerful one with 240 HP which will probably use the same unit as the Peugeot e-3008. The price of the new Alfa Romeo Milano should not exceed 30,000 euros.