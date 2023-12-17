The new Alfa Romeo Milan It hasn't hit the road yet and it's already causing discussion. It could actually be a good thing, given that this model will represent a very important moment for Alfa Romeo, ready to return to the B segment with a compact car that can meet the needs of customers who in the past had chosen MiTo and Giulietta. Yet in this case the discussion around the Milan is not about the technical characteristics but an out-of-context invective coming directly from politics.

The attack against Alfa Romeo Milano

The City Councillor Marco Mazzeia member of the civic list that supports the Mayor Giuseppe Sala, published a long post on the new social network Theads, in which he criticizes the choice of the Arese brand to present the car in the city but above all uses this space to also lash out against SUVs: “Just as I was thinking of presenting an agenda to prevent SUVs from entering Milan, here comes Alfa Romeo calling Milan its next SUV. Heck, I'm sorry to ruin the April presentation for you, but maybe you could get creative and rename it iononentroaMILANO”.

The debut of the new SUV

The words of the City Councilor will certainly not stop Alfa Romeo's plans for Milan but they will probably cause even more talk about the new Biscione model arriving in April 2024. What is undoubtedly perplexing is this stance taken by a political exponent of the current majority towards an Italian brand and its new product.

What we know about Alfa Romeo Milano

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will be born on CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalisation process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same base that was used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 and will allow traditional variants to be added to the full electric version. The full electric version should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future.