New rumors arrive from France regarding the range of engines Alfa Romeo Milan, the new B-segment SUV which will debut in April and will most likely arrive in dealerships immediately after the summer. According to the transalpine press, the new high-wheeled compact car from Biscione will have a hybrid version with all-wheel drive, a Q4 version which will join the full electric version.

All-wheel drive hybrid on Alfa Romeo Milano

On L'Argus we also go into more detail, talking about what it could be the powertrain of the new Alfa Romeo Milano Q4 Hybrid, a system that the Stellantis group could also use on the future Jeep Avenger 4×4: a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo petrol Miller cycle engine with 136 HP and 230 Nm combined with two electric units, one with around 30 kW (around 41 HP ) on the rear axle and a second 20 kW (28 HP) electric motor at the front, integrated into the dual-clutch gearbox designed in collaboration with Punch Powertrain. The overall power should thus be 120 kW (163 HP).

The electric versions

It will then be available a mild-hybrid version front-wheel drive and two electric variants. An entry level, with a powertrain capable of delivering 156 HP and a 54 kWh battery and a more powerful one with 240 HP which will probably use the same unit as the Peugeot e-3008. In the case of full electrics, however, Q4 all-wheel drive will not be available but only front-wheel drive.

Price and size

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will have one length of approximately 430 cm and will take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalization process started with Tonale. In fact, it will be born on the CMP of the Stellantis group, the same as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 and like them it will be built in Poland, in the Tychy plant. The Alfa Romeo Milano range should be offered with a price of less than 30,000 euros.