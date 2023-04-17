The largest annual Alfa Romeo gathering in Italy was staged yesterday at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. Over 560 cars del Biscione belonging to clubs and private customers from all over Europe gathered on the Brianza track to celebrate two anniversaries highlights for the Arese-based company: the Centenary of the Quadrifoglio, symbol of the brand’s sporting DNA created for the 1923 Targa Florio, and the sixtieth anniversary of Autodelta, the official Alfa Romeo racing department founded in 1963 and active until the 1980s .

Maxi rally in Monza

“I am proud of how our Tribe participated, with passion and enthusiasm, to this extraordinary appointment in the ‘Temple of Speed’ – commented Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo in Italy – The world of competitions and, in general, of the most exciting performances, is an integral part of ours centuries-old history“.

Stelvio, Tonale and Giulia protagonists

Several activities took place throughout the day. In particular, Stelvio Veloce and Tonale Hybrid Plug-In Q4 they were exhibited in the paddock together with the prestigious collection of the Museo Dinamico Alfa Romeo racing history of the Scuderia del Portello. There were also a series of parades, one above all the one that saw two specimens of Hybrid tonal, both with Matt Gray livery, parading on the track to celebrate the moment in which the Alfa Romeo brand entered the world of electrification. Protagonists, always on the track, also the new ones Stelvio and Giulia in the Competition special serieswhat Alfa Romeo itself defines as the maximum expression of the essence of the brand in terms of style, performance and technology.

Sporting future

“Today our goal is reinvent sportiness in the twenty-first century, as demonstrated by the new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, with which Alfa Romeo intends to define the ‘Efficient Sportiness’ paradigm Russo concluded. We were protagonists yesterday and we will be again into the future of zero-emission mobilitywith that grit and ambition that has always distinguished us on the international scene”.