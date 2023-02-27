Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stakes will extend its technology partnership with the leading automotive supplier Marelli for the 2023 and following season. The collaboration, which has been in place since 2019, will ensure that Marelli, a global brand with extensive experience in Formula 1, continues to operate at the pinnacle of motorsport. The two C43s driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will continue to be equipped with Marelli products and will sport the company logo on the top of the frame.

Alessandro Good studentsrepresentative of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Marelli, who has been a dedicated technology partner of our team for several years. With a long-standing motorsport heritage, racing experience and an undeniable passion for racing, Marelli’s values ​​are akin to ours. We have been using their products for several years, a guarantee of excellence, which integrate perfectly into our cars. We look forward to working with them this season“.

Riccardo DeFilippimanager of Marelli Motorsport: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Our partnership builds on a tradition of technical exchange between road and racing and the team is the perfect partner to work with, because together we aim for innovation and excellence. We are proud to stay on track with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together this year.”