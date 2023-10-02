As new regulations approach Euro 7, whose introduction is scheduled for July 2025, many car manufacturers have decided to withdraw engines and/or models from the market due to the high costs that would have been necessary to make them compliant. A scenario that should not occur with the 2.9 liter petrol V6 from Alfa Romeowith the Biscione company continuing to use it even after the middle of the decade in various applications.

There is a future for the V6

“The answer is yes – reacted Jean-Philippe Learnato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, to the question relating to a potential future use by the company of the Ferrari-derived engine – I expect the outcome of the Euro 7 proposals by the end of this year. I’d like to see something compliant with the new rules that could be interesting.”. Recall that the 3.0-liter V6 engine fitted to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a slightly more powerful and larger-bore iteration of the 2.9-liter engine used in the high-performance models Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglioboth closely related to the 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno hidden under the hood of the Maserati MC20.

There are those who say no

A choice, that of Alfa Romeo to let its V6 survive, different as mentioned from that made by other car manufacturers with their own models: Autocar points out that Volkswagen is ready, for example, to give up the Polo and will stop offering the Golf with manual gearbox, while Ford has decided to cease production of the Fiesta.

Not everyone likes Euro 7

It should also be added that not all brands have welcomed the introduction of the new Euro 7 regulations so favorably: Stellantison the indication of CEO Carlos Tavares, could in fact increase the cost of its small cars, while Renault, following the admission of its CEO Luca De Meo, said it was convinced that the new rules will distract car manufacturers from the transition to electric. Added to all this is the position taken by eight EU countries in defense of car manufacturers, the latter said they were already “under pressure” to achieve their next CO2 emission reduction targets.