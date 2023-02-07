Finally a real car. Although it may be modified by later developments, theAlfa Romeo C43 presented itself to the public eye with its real forms, after the patina shows of Red Bull, Haas and Williams. The new Alfa is also convincing enthusiasts in this red-black version, where black stands for unpainted car parts to save weight.

According to former Formula driver Martin Brundle, the look of the C43 is convincing in social photo sessions, but once we see it on television it could have a negative impact on the public.

Love the back of the rear wing. This new low weight carbon finish is becoming very prevalent in F1, weight limit drops by 2kgs this year and most teams were struggling before, but this car will be hard to see on TV or trackside on an overcast day. https://t.co/azi57U8HKk — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) February 7, 2023

“I love the back of the rear wing. This weight-saving solution is becoming very popular in F1. This year the weight limit has dropped by two kilos (actually the intention of the Federation is to bring it back to 798, nda) and most of the teams already had problems but this car will be hard to see on television or trackside on an overcast day“.

In the last decade, the weight of Formula 1 cars has grown exponentially, going from 642 kg in 2013 to the current 798. An increase primarily due to the introduction of the hybrid engine, a factor that has led almost half a quintal more already in 2014 (the minimum weight was set at 691 kilos) and during the turbo-hybrid era little by little, between bigger tires and interventions aimed at improving the safety of the cars, the weight increased by another 100 kg. All to the detriment of the show and the possibility for the pilots to engage in duels and battles made more complicated by the fact of having to manage very heavy machines especially in the early stages of the race. On several occasions the drivers complained of having to drive cars that were too heavy, comparing the latest generation ones to trucks and instead trying out the old models with great pleasure, not only for the sound of the engine but also for the greater lightness of the single-seaters.