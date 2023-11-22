Final sprint

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will close the 2023 Formula 1 season, but there are still different verdicts at stake both in the upper part of the ranking – the Mercedes-Ferrari duel for second place above all – and in the lower part. In this second case the challenge is from seventh position downwards. Alfa Romeo arrives at this final race in ninth place, -5 points behind eighth-placed AlphaTauri, but also +4 over tenth-placed Haas. Everything is still up for grabs for the Hinwil teamwhich after this race will say goodbye to the Biscione brand to really start to get into the perspective of collaboration with Audiwhich will become effective in 2026.

Pilots’ comments

“It was an intense and challenging season – commented Valtteri Bottas when presenting the Yas Marina round – and although we did not achieve the goals we set for ourselves in January, I think we can say that we have worked hard to better understand our package and, with it, many lessons that will be useful to us in 2024. It was really a shame to see the My race ended practically after the first corner last Saturday, because we had looked strong all weekend and I was sure we could bring home some points. However, none of our competitors scored points in Las Vegas and the ranking remained unchanged: this weekend we have another chance to do well and improve our positionand we are motivated to do our best to achieve this”.

“My second season of Formula 1 comes to an end and I can say I am proud of the progress and growth I have made as a driver this year – declared the Chinese Zhou – unfortunately, this season things didn’t go as expected, but we still have a race to try to improve our position in the standings, do well and bring a good trend towards the winter break. Looking back at Las Vegas, I had a very eventful race, with a lot of battles, even though I wasn’t able to improve my position compared to the start. Our direct opponents also did not make it into the top ten, which means the battle is still open: the whole team is ready and determined to do our best to try to improve our position in the standings. It would be a great way to end our season, for the Hinwil team who have worked so hard throughout the year and for our fans, for their relentless support“.