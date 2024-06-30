The Quadrifoglio is not yet on the body or in the name, but Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is laying the foundations for a new benchmark in the B-segment of SUVs with a peppery 280 HP version that we had the opportunity to see up close and try in the first preview test drive. While we cannot yet tell you about the driving impressions, we can however return to the technical solutions designed by the engineers of the Biscione to make this model high-performance and above all worthy of the DNA of the Arese brand.

Optimized with the DNA of the Biscione

As for the powertrain, capable of delivering 207 kW, Alfa Romeo engineers focused on the driving feel, working on the steering to make it as direct as possible: for this reason, an ad hoc calibration was made, developing it to be the most direct in the segment (14.6) and extremely precise to enhance the exceptional road holding qualities. The set-up is sporty and lowered by 25 mm to maximize grip, with front and rear anti-roll bars that have a sporty calibration to ensure rapid and precise cornering. The braking system is also specific, with discs measuring over 380 mm at the front with 4-piston monobloc calipers. The tyres are also specifically designed to offer maximum performance, with the use of 224/40R20 Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres fitting lightweight 20” rims.

The TorsenD on the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce

The introduction of the TorsenD mechanical self-locking differential, introduced for the first time on a front-wheel drive electric car, deserves a separate chapter. Thanks to this technology, in continuity with what Biscione also proposed on the 147, the new Alfa Romeo Junior guarantees great road holding and a perfect distribution of torque from one wheel to the other to maximize stability both on entry and exit, seeking the at the same time as eliminating understeer.