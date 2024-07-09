One of the most iconic test tracks in the world, the same one that allowed the development of the 4C, the 8C, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the team of engineers who designed them committed to giving life to it, the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. The compact and sporty SUV of the Biscione was developed right between the curbs of the Balocco Proving Ground and right here we will have the opportunity to try the car that brings the Arese brand back to one of the most competitive segments of the market, with its highest performing and above all electric version. The goal? To thrill once again. How? We will tell you in our preview test drive at the wheel of the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Exterior design

Before telling you about the driving impressions, however, let’s take a look inside and outside the passenger compartment of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: the third high-wheeled model from Biscione is 4.17 meters long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.53 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.55 meters. The overhangs are therefore very short to maximize habitability, with a dynamic silhouette that recalls the sporty soul of this car. The front is particularly sporty, with the Alfa logo moved to the hood and a new interpretation of the Trilobo called “Progresso”. On its sides, two C-shaped design elements stand out that integrate the light clusters, which on this version are Full LED Matrix Adaptive and the daytime running lights, with the characteristic 3 + 3 style that has returned to the range thanks to the Tonale. In the lower part of the bumper there is a grille with two vertical air intakes. The Junior Veloce then stands out for its 25 mm lowered trim, for its two-tone livery, tinted windows and 20” “Venti” alloy wheels that hide the braking system at the front with 380 mm discs and 4-piston monobloc calipers as well as the black mirror caps and the Alfa logo on the C-pillar. The two ribs on the sides, one in the lower part and one on the belt line, accompany us to the rear where we find a truncated tail that recalls the Giulia TZ. The load capacity for the electric versions is 400 litres which becomes 1,265 litres by folding down the rear seats.

Interior of Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce

The sporty soul of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce also returns in the passenger compartment, with specific finishes such as the Spiga seats in black and red fabric and eco-leather featuring a shield effect, the soft touch material for the dashboard as well as the eight-color ambient lighting. Thanks to the Sport package, it is possible to have the leather and Alcantara steering wheel and the Corsa seats in suede made by Sabelt. Behind the steering wheel, set in the iconic telescope motif, there is a 10.25” TFT display while in the center of the dashboard we find the 10.25” touch screen of the infotainment system.

Security systems and technologies

The standard ADAS equipment on this version includes lane keeping, Adaptive Cruise Control, rear parking sensors and others that can be further enriched by choosing the Tecno pack for the suite of level 2 safety and driving assistance systems. Thanks to the connected systems and in particular to the EV Routing integrated into the navigator, it is possible to better organize your trips by calculating the route based on charging needs. On the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce we also find the My Remote functions, to manage some of the car’s functions through the My Alfa Connect app such as opening and closing the doors and locating the vehicle, or the E-Control functions, to start or stop charging and pre-condition the vehicle. The multimedia system also integrates ChatGPT, offering an on-board assistant with voice recognition that can satisfy the requests of the driver and passengers. Thanks to OTA, Over-The-Air updates, the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce will be able to enjoy the latest upgrades remotely.

Engine and performance

The heart of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is above all the electric powertrain composed of the latest-generation M4+ engine, capable of delivering 207 kW, 280 HP and 345 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and offers a top speed of 200 km/h. This is combined with a 54 kWh battery which in this case offers a range of up to 330 km. Thanks to compatibility with fast charging infrastructures up to 100 kW, it is possible to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 30 minutes. There is also an 11 kW charger on board.

How is the new Biscione sports car going?

Alfa Romeo’s team of engineers focused on driving emotions and dynamics, offering those behind the wheel particularly direct steering with great handling not only for the most brilliant driving but also for everyday maneuvers, with a turning circle of 10.25 meters, for example. Another innovative technical element debuts on the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: the TorsenD mechanical self-locking differential, the latest generation of this technology and above all the first application on a front-wheel drive electric car. The torque distribution between the front wheels occurs continuously, adapting to specific driving and road conditions and at the same time offering traction and stability. An evolution of the concepts of the system that debuted on the 147 Q2 and is now applied to an electric car. There are three driving modes offered by the Alfa DNA, Advanced Efficiency to maximize autonomy, Natural with less emphasized energy savings without sacrificing too much performance and finally Dynamic, to drive the Alfa Romeo Junior to its maximum potential. Among other things, there is also the B-Mode button for regenerative braking, with the increase of the load on the front and the energy recovery when releasing the accelerator pedal. And so both between the curbs of the Misto Alfa and in the 20 km of the Langhe, the new sports SUV of the Biscione knows how to show all its dynamic character, always well glued to the asphalt even when tackling the curves in a more brilliant way, without ever giving the impression of losing contact with the right trajectories despite the weight contained at only 1,580 kg. Well balanced in dynamic driving, comfortable at more moderate speeds, with perhaps a slightly more aggressive brake it would have closed an (almost) perfect circle.

Alfa Romeo Junior and the DNA of Arese

The sporty soul of the Biscione declined in an electric key on a compact SUV. Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce has set itself the ambitious goal of not making us regret the tradition of the Arese brand, evolving its concepts in the era of sustainable mobility. A difficult task indeed, if not impossible for the purists of the brand but that the car manufacturer of the Stellantis group wanted to complete precisely with this high-wheeled, agile, light, technological car and above all designed for a new generation of Alfisti.