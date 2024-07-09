Preview of the test drive at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, the top-of-the-range electric version of the new B-segment SUV from Biscione. To best test the new model from the Arese brand, we had the opportunity to carry out a test on the asphalt of the Balocco Proving Ground, opened for the first time also in the new 20 km of the Misto Langhe. Here are our driving impressions after the track test of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce Design

The third high-wheeled model from Biscione is 4.17 metres long, 1.78 metres wide and 1.53 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.55 metres. The overhangs are therefore very short to maximise habitability, with a dynamic silhouette that recalls the sporty soul of this car. The front is particularly sporty, with the Alfa logo moved to the bonnet and a new interpretation of the Trilobo called “Progresso”. On its sides, two C-shaped design elements stand out that integrate the light clusters, which on this version are Full LED Matrix Adaptive and the daytime running lights, with the characteristic 3+3 style that has returned to the range thanks to the Tonale. In the lower part of the bumper there is a grille with two vertical air intakes. The Junior Veloce is also characterised by its 25 mm lowered ride height, two-tone livery, tinted windows and 20” “Venti” alloy wheels which hide the front braking system with 380 mm discs and 4-piston monobloc calipers as well as black mirror caps and the Alfa logo on the C-pillar.

The engine

The heart of the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is the electric motor developed with NIDEC M4+, capable of delivering 207 kW, 280 HP and 345 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and offers a top speed of 200 km/h. This is combined with a 54 kWh battery which in this case offers a range of up to 330 km. Thanks to compatibility with fast charging infrastructures up to 100 kW, it is possible to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 30 minutes. There is also an 11 kW charger on board.

Technical development of a true sports car

The Alfa Romeo engineering team focused on driving emotions and dynamics, offering the driver particularly direct steering with great handling not only for the most brilliant driving but also for everyday maneuvers, with a turning circle of 10.25 meters, for example. Another innovative technical element debuts on the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: the TorsenD mechanical self-locking differential, the latest generation of this technology and above all the first application on a front-wheel drive electric car. The torque distribution between the front wheels occurs continuously, adapting to the specific driving and road conditions and at the same time offering traction and stability.