The new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is the new benchmark in terms of high-wheeled sportiness for the Arese brand. The compact electric car inaugurates a new era for the Biscione, representing the first battery-powered car from the premium Stellantis brand. After telling you about the driving impressions in the first test on the track in Balocco, here are 5 things to know about the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

1. Compact sports

The third high-wheeled model from Biscione is 4.17 metres long, 1.78 metres wide and 1.53 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.55 metres. The overhangs are therefore very short to maximise habitability, with a dynamic silhouette that recalls the sporty soul of this car.

2. The new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is electric

This version of the Alfa Romeo Junior, the Veloce, is electric and boasts a 54 kWh battery that in this case offers a range of up to 330 km. Thanks to compatibility with fast charging infrastructures up to 100 kW, it is possible to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 30 minutes. An 11 kW charger is also on board.

3. Top performance

The heart of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, however, is above all the electric powertrain consisting of the latest-generation M4+ engine, capable of delivering 207 kW, 280 HP and 345 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and offers a top speed of 200 km/h.

4. The engineers of the Biscione

The new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is the result of the work of the Biscione team of engineers, the same ones who also worked on the development of some of the most iconic cars of the Arese brand’s recent past such as the 4C, the 8C, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio but also the Giulia GTAm and the new 33 Stradale.

5. The TorsenD on Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce

Another innovative technical element debuts on the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: the TorsenD mechanical self-locking differential, the latest generation of this technology and above all the first application on a front-wheel drive electric car. The torque distribution between the front wheels occurs continuously, adapting to specific driving and road conditions and at the same time offering traction and stability. An evolution of the concepts of the system that debuted on the 147 Q2 and which is now applied to an electric car.