Alfa Romeo Junior has already conquered the Italian public. This is demonstrated by the numbers relating to the roadshow that saw the new B segment of the Biscione brand as the protagonist: 49 Alfa Romeo showrooms and approximately 9,000 participants with “one to one” appointments and special evenings they were involved in the tour that took place from June 12th to July 12th, exactly one month in short.

Italian Roadshow for Alfa Romeo Junior

“I am very satisfied of the welcome received by Alfa Romeo Junior on this tour that touched the entire country, a sign that our return to this segment was truly highly anticipated”, explained Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy. We recall that during the tour in question the Italian public received detailed information also on the new 136 HP Junior Hybrid and 156 HP Junior Electric versions, in addition to the top-of-the-range VELOCE launch version.

“I am sure that a lot of satisfaction will come from the VELOCE 280CV 100% electric version, the maximum expression of sportiness in the rangewhich was the protagonist a few days ago of an adrenaline-filled pre-homologation dynamic test at the iconic Balocco Proving Ground. And the first opinions of the international experts who have tested it are very positive. – concluded Russo – What is most pleasing is the perfect balance between ‘best in class’ handling and high comfort in the daily routinethe result of the work of the same Italian team of Alfa Romeo engineers who created unique projects such as the 4C, 8C, Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Giulia GTA”.