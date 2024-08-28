First design award for Alfa Romeo Junior. The new SUV from the Arese brand was awarded by the readers of the German specialized magazine Auto Zeitung who gave it the Design Trophy, choosing it from a list of 63 models. The Junior obtained the prestigious award in the “Small Cars/City Cars/Compacts” category.

The style

From a stylistic point of view, the Biscione B-SUV includes the new interpretation of the front shield, called “Leggenda” which combines full LED headlights front and rear with 18” Aero alloy wheels. The 240 HP Veloce version has been fitted with 20” high-performance tyres. We then find the black rear-view mirror caps and the “Icona” fabric interior, with the possibility of electrically adjusting the front seats and the eco-leather steering wheel. On a technological level, the 10.25” Full TFT cluster stands out behind the steering wheel in addition to the 10.25” Infotainment system with two USB ports (A+C), Bluetooth and voice commands. The standard features also include automatic climate control as well as a wide range of safety and driving assistance features. Among the ADAS we find, for example, the Autonomous Emergency Breaking (AEB), the Adaptive Cruise Control.

The packs

A series of packages are also available to further enrich the new Alfa Romeo Junior. The pack offer includes Techno and Premium. The first focuses on technology and functionality, with systems for level 2 autonomous driving, the electric tailgate with hands freeLED Matrix headlights and connected navigation with virtual assistant. The Premium pack instead includes some distinctive elements such as mixed vinyl-fabric interior, electrically operated driver’s seat with massage function, interior ambient lighting and aluminum pedals and door sills.

Alfa Romeo Junior Engines

The new Alfa Romeo Junior EV is available with a powertrain equipped with an electric motor that, thanks to a specific calibration, offers high power and torque to maximize driving fun and dynamics. The unit is available in two power levels, 156 HP and 240 HP, both combined with the 54 kWh battery. In the first case, the autonomy goes from 410 km of the mixed cycle to 590 km of the urban cycle. As for charging, the new Alfa Romeo Milano is compatible with direct current infrastructures up to 100 kW to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 30 minutes.