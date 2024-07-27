Alfa Romeo is seriously considering introducing the new Junior on the US market. Word of Tiago Guzzafame, Head of Alfa Romeo Products, who told Autonews that the Biscione car manufacturer will show the Junior Veloce to its US dealers and then ask them if they see the potential for a fun-to-drive small electric sedan in select markets, such as California and Florida.

Alfa Romeo Junior lands in America?

Alfa Romeo is in search of a breakthrough on the US market: Giulia and Stelvio are no longer the novelty they once were, the Quadrifoglio variants are being deleted from the range, not even the Tonale is becoming popular (only 887 units sold in the United States in the second quarter, the number since the beginning of the year is 1,615 units registered). For this reason, the role of Junior could be important: even if nothing has been decided at the moment, dealers on the hunt for product they might seize the opportunity.

From around $42,000

How much would the Junior cost on the US market? Considering that we are talking about the EV version of the crossover, we are talking about approximately $42,000. Chapter performance: the heart of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce is the electric powertrain consisting of the latest-generation M4+ engine, capable of delivering 280 HP and 345 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km/h. The battery has a capacity of 54 kWh, offering a range of up to 330 km.